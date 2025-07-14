NBA Fans React to Unexpected Derrick Rose Appearance
The Chicago Bulls have had some legendary players come through their organization, such as the big three of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, who brought them multiple championships, but the youngest MVP in NBA history was simply remarkable.
Bulls legend and likely future Hall of Famer Derrick Rose spent the first eight seasons of his career in Chicago, including winning NBA MVP in just his third year in the league at age 22, becoming the youngest ever. Now, after his retirement from basketball, Rose has ventured out to new opportunities.
Derrick Rose and legendary chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen recently teamed up to host a chess event for both professional chess and NBA players.
Via Chicago Bulls: "Find D-Rose at the chessboard 🌹♟️
@drose & @MagnusCarlsen hosted NBA hoopers & world-class chess player at Chesstival here in Vegas!"
Of course, very few would have expected Rose to help host a huge chess event, but the Bulls legend is seemingly a jack of all trades when he makes his rare public appearance. In fact, Rose even faced off against former NBA star point guard Rajon Rondo at the event.
Many fans reacted to Rose's surprise appearance at the "Chesstival" in Las Vegas.
"Bro got that walk too. He definitely had to retire. 😢 proud of him for reinventing himself tho. 🌹 🐐" one fan commented.
"He gone takeover Chess game too beware💯" another fan said.
"Such a weird collab, but I like it." a fan replied.
"He look so happy man. Bittersweet he retired," one fan said.
Related Articles