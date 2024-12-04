NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama Injury News Before Spurs-Bulls
Coming off a relieving win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Chicago Bulls head into a huge matchup on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.
The Bulls have shown the potential to make a playoff run, despite their poor 9-13 record through 22 games. Chicago sits in eighth place in a top-heavy Eastern Conference, but every win matters for this Bulls squad that shipped out their 2025 first-round pick.
The Spurs will be a big test for Chicago on Thursday, but the Bulls have seemingly caught a break ahead of the matchup in San Antonio.
The Spurs will be without superstar center Victor Wembanyama against the Bulls on Thursday night.
This is a huge blow for the Spurs, as Wemby has practically carried San Antonio on his back on both sides of the ball. The 7-foot-3 French phenom is averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game with impressive 47.6/33.7/85.9 shooting splits.
This will be the fourth game Wemby has missed this season, as NBA fans shared their thoughts on his pending absence.
Via Toki: "Yeah he is carrying after all."
Via Cash: "Not the [GOAT]"
Via Thunder 2k: "Charles Bassey season"
Wemby's absence is huge, but it does not mean it will be an automatic Bulls win. The Spurs still have talented guys like Devin Vassell, Chris Paul, Keldon Johnson, and rookie Stephon Castle who will have to step up.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls