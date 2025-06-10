NBA Fans React to Viral Lonzo Ball, GELO Performance
The NBA is full of some of the most talented athletes in the world, with specific examples being someone like LeBron James, who many believe could've been just as successful had he pursued a career in the NFL. However, some NBA players present other talents that aren't necessarily physical, but that doesn't mean they are any less impressive.
For ex-Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball, he's found success off the court by joining the music industry under the name GELO. Ever since dropping his hit song 'Tweaker' online, he's continued to receive countless opportunities to perform. Recently, joined by brother and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, the two went on stage together to perform.
GELO brought out Lonzo during a performance for the BET Awards pre-show outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Lonzo began his career after being the second overall pick to the Los Angeles Lakers. Seeing this moment between the brothers, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," one user shared.
"This song is still fire! 🔥," another user added.
"Bro this 🔥🔥🔥," another fan said.
"I’m proud of them," a fan replied.
Even though LaVar Ball doesn't have all three of his sons playing in the NBA, GELO is finding success away from the basketball court while his brothers live out their NBA dreams. As for Lonzo, he'll look to bounce back for the Bulls next season after an injury-riddled past four years.
