NBA Fans React to Viral Lonzo Ball, GELO Post
Even though much of the basketball world despised him at one point, LaVar Ball has proved everyone wrong by helping all three of his sons become as successful as possible.
His oldest son, Lonzo Ball, had an impressive season with the Chicago Bulls after recovering from an injury that many believed would end his career. His youngest son, LaMelo Ball, is one of the best young point guards in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets. And while his middle son, LiAngelo Ball, is not in the NBA, he continues to make a name for himself.
LiAngelo Ball, also known as GELO, has unexpectedly become a hip-hop star after his basketball career tumbled. GELO even got the honor of performing his hit song, "Tweaker," at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, and even brought his brother Lonzo on stage for his performance.
Of course, the basketball world has been following the Ball brothers for years now, so many loved seeing GELO and Lonzo sharing a stage like this. On Thursday, GELO took to Instagram to share a post about his BET Awards experience with Lonzo.
Via gelo: "BET red carpet wit Deuce was one for da books💫🤌🏽
#BETawards2025 great performances all day⚔️"
Many fans took to GELO's comment section to react to his post of him and the Chicago Bulls point guard.
"W for bringing your big bro out 🔥🔥," one fan commented.
"Gelo and zo always with the best fashion 🔥🔥🙌," another fan said.
"🔥🔥 Love seeing you all together.❤️" a fan reacted.