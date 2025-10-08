NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Promising Bulls Debut vs Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls put together an underwhelming 2025 offseason, with their only significant change being a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that swapped Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro. The Bulls are practically running it back from their 2024-25 campaign that resulted in a play-in tournament loss, but they will be relying on the development of their young core to improve from last season.
While many did not see it as a significant move when it happened, the Bulls did make an underrated pickup this summer. In July, the Bulls signed free agent guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract after shining in Summer League action.
Kawamura, a 24-year-old, 5-foot-8 Japanese point guard, was a beloved player with the Memphis Grizzlies, not only by the fanbase but by his teammates. The young guard seems to be having a similar impact in Chicago already, and gave the fans a reason to show support after his debut on Tuesday night.
Kawamura makes Bulls debut
The Bulls beat the Cavaliers 118-117 to open their preseason on Tuesday night, and Kawamura impressed with three points, three rebounds, and five assists through 14 minutes off the bench.
While his stat line was timid, Kawamura continued to be a highlight machine with his impressive playmaking. The NBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account showed love for Kawamura by posting all five of his assists from Tuesday night.
Plenty of fans reacted to Kawamura's impressive highlight reel from his debut on Tuesday.
"Assist machine activated 🤖🔥 Kawamura was serving dimes all night," one fan commented.
"That’s some next-level court vision 👀," another fan said.
"Those assists were butter smooth, dude’s vision is insane," a fan replied.
Another fan vouched for Kawamura to get more on-court opportunities, saying, "hope they gave more playing time for Yuki."
"If Kawamura was 6’3 he’d be a starting PG in the NBA," one fan posted.
Of course, at 5-foot-8, many fans would assume that Kawamura would have a hard time making his mark against the NBA's best athletes, but he always seems to manage.
"If Yuki Kawamura could break through and earn even a semblance of a role, he’ll be an instant fan favorite," one account posted. "He plays such a dynamic brand of basketball with his shooting and flashy playmaking."
However, not every fan was ecstatic about Kawamura's performance.
"He will not see the court. Lets stop the BS. Bulls are just too deep at point and Yuki isnt good enough to warrant minutes over any of them," one fan said.
"So what. His defense is so atrocious. Huge defensive liability and turns the ball over so much," another fan replied.
Regardless, it is hard to deny the impact that Kawamura makes. Bulls insider K.C. Johnson also offered his insight, posting, "You saw it last season in Memphis. And again in summer league with Bulls. And in preseason tonight: Yuki Kawamura puts so much pressure on defenses with his speed and ability to dribble into open spaces. Creates shots for teammates consistently with his attack mode."
Another fan summed up Kawamura's impact with a simple statement, saying, "Highest motor I’ve ever seen."
While Kawamura may never get the opportunity to make a huge impact in Chicago, the 5-foot-8 point guard is always electric to watch when given the chance to shine.