NBA Fans React To Yuki Kawamura's Major Bulls Contract News
The Chicago Bulls were able to see a glimpse into what Year 2 may look like for Matas Buzelis during the Summer League, as the 2024 All-Rookie selection scored 28 points and had five rebounds in his second and last game during his time in Las Vegas. On top of Buzelis, fans also saw action from first-round pick Noa Essengue, but the majority of fans were tuning in to see an international star.
After bursting onto the scene with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Yuki Kawamura was not brought back to the team this offseason and joined the Bulls for the Summer League. Despite coming off the bench in all his appearances, the spotlight was on him as he looked to earn his next NBA contract. On Saturday, he did just so.
The day after posting 20 points and 10 assists off the bench for the Bulls, Kawamura has signed a two-way contract with Chicago for next season. With Kawamura going out and accomplishing the goal he had for this Summer League, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"YESSSIRRRR YUKIIII GO BE GREAT," one fan exclaimed.
"Great for the Windy City Bulls. He'll draw tons of fans, and he's a good player who will help develop the guys on that team," another fan added.
"BANGGGGG LETS GOOO," a fan shared.
"Deserved," another fan said.
As can be seen from the reactions, fans are excited to see Kawamura land himself another contract. While standing at just 5-foot-8 surely disadvantages Kawamura, his production during the Summer League can't be overlooked, as he'll be taking his talents to Chicago.
