NBA Fans React To Yuki Kawamura’s Performance In Bulls-Bucks
Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura has become somewhat of a cult hero among NBA fans throughout his young career, and that legend has only grown at this year's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Kawamura, who's both the shortest player in the NBA and one of just a handful of Japanese players in league history, put together another impressive performance on Wednesday that drew plenty of reactions on social media.
The 24-year-old finished with nine points on 4-of-9 shooting and dished out six highlight-reel assists in the Bulls' 102-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, prompting the official NBA X account to refer to him as "a passing wizard" in a post.
"If by "wizard" you mean someone who can pull off a pass that even the best basketball players wouldn't dare to attempt... then sure, I'll give it to him!" @CallBotCrypto added.
"Dude looking like Magic 2.0," @Stakit_Live wrote.
"NO REASON WHY HE ISNT ON THE BULLS ROSTER," @YoloFlame replied.
"Low key ah love to see bro onna roster 💯👀🔴," @OFFICIAL_Stendo wrote.
"This is my daily Sign Yuki post," @4GinFan4Ever added.
"This minute and a half completely brought momentum to the team!! Literally a game-changer," @wakanactionNBA replied (translated from Japanese).
"Looks fun!! I think it’d be cool to sign the contract, though," @K4N4EL added (translated from Japanese).
Kawamura's performance on Wednesday was the encore to an even more impressive performance on Monday, when he tallied 15 points and 10 assists in a 114-105 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls are 2-2 at the Las Vegas Summer League, evening out their record with consecutive wins after starting 0-2.
