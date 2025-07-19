Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura’s Performance in Bulls-Jazz

Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura showed out in the NBA Summer League against the Utah Jazz

Logan Struck

Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In their final game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Chicago Bulls faced the Utah Jazz on Friday. To finish their Summer League campaign with a 3-2 record, the Bulls took down the Jazz 105-92, led by a pair of incredible performances from Javon Freeman-Liberty and Yuki Kawamura.

Kawamura, a 5-foot-8 Japanese phenom, was a Summer League star this year with the Bulls, as the young guard still fights for an NBA roster spot. After spending last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Kawamura was a great addition to Chicago's Summer League roster and seemed to have performed well enough to earn a spot somewhere.

Team Strictly guard Yuki Kawamura (7) of the Memphis Hustle
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Strictly guard Yuki Kawamura (7) of the Memphis Hustle before the G-League-Next Up Game against Team Swish Cultures at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Coming off the bench on Friday, Kawamura dropped 20 points, four rebounds, ten assists, and two steals on 6-11 shooting from the field and 6-9 shooting from the three-point line.

Via NBA: "Yuki Kawamura put on a show tonight in Las Vegas:

🤩 20 points
🤩 10 assists
🤩 6-9 from downtown
🤩 6-11 from the floor"

Via NBA TV: "Yuki Kawamura was a MAGICIAN all night for the @chicagobulls as he dropped highlight after highlight

📸 🪄 20 PTS | 10 AST | 6 3PT"

Fans took to social media to react to his incredible performance in Chicago's Summer League Finale on Friday.

"I have seen enough. Give him a contract," one fan said.

"Somebody sign this guy," a fan replied.

"Give a contract. Him, Matas, Coby should be the core. I believe in Yuki," another fan said.

"lonzo reincarnated at 5’8," one fan commented.

