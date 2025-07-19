NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura’s Performance in Bulls-Jazz
In their final game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Chicago Bulls faced the Utah Jazz on Friday. To finish their Summer League campaign with a 3-2 record, the Bulls took down the Jazz 105-92, led by a pair of incredible performances from Javon Freeman-Liberty and Yuki Kawamura.
Kawamura, a 5-foot-8 Japanese phenom, was a Summer League star this year with the Bulls, as the young guard still fights for an NBA roster spot. After spending last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Kawamura was a great addition to Chicago's Summer League roster and seemed to have performed well enough to earn a spot somewhere.
Coming off the bench on Friday, Kawamura dropped 20 points, four rebounds, ten assists, and two steals on 6-11 shooting from the field and 6-9 shooting from the three-point line.
Via NBA: "Yuki Kawamura put on a show tonight in Las Vegas:
🤩 20 points
🤩 10 assists
🤩 6-9 from downtown
🤩 6-11 from the floor"
Via NBA TV: "Yuki Kawamura was a MAGICIAN all night for the @chicagobulls as he dropped highlight after highlight
📸 🪄 20 PTS | 10 AST | 6 3PT"
Fans took to social media to react to his incredible performance in Chicago's Summer League Finale on Friday.
"I have seen enough. Give him a contract," one fan said.
"Somebody sign this guy," a fan replied.
"Give a contract. Him, Matas, Coby should be the core. I believe in Yuki," another fan said.
"lonzo reincarnated at 5’8," one fan commented.