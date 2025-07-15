NBA Fans React To Yuki Kawamura's Performance In Bulls-Pacers
The NBA Summer League may not have stars playing on the court, as most of those playing are young players or those trying to earn the right to an NBA contract. However, that doesn't mean there aren't popular players who participate. When it comes to global presence, there may not be a bigger name playing in Las Vegas right now than Yuki Kawamura.
A two-way player for the Memphis Grizzlies last year, Kawamura was not brought back, making way for him to sign with the Chicago Bulls for the Summer League. Despite being small in stature, Kawamura put up some big numbers for the Bulls in their recent Summer League game, drawing some attention from fans.
Kawamura posted 15 points, 10 assists, and three steals for the Bulls off the bench in their win over the Indiana Pacers. While the highlight of the game went to Johnny Furphy, Kawamura had several highlights of his own. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"Like a tj McConnell out there," one fan said.
"Definitely deserves a spot. Most entertaining option," another user added.
"With that all-around performance, Yuki’s making a strong case for a roster spot! 🏀🔥," a fan shared.
"the heat could use him," a fan suggested.
As can be seen by the reactions, some fans are calling for Kawamura to secure that next NBA contract after his performance. Despite being significantly limited at 5-foot-8, Kawamura is a fan favorite and can still produce on the court. While he's been playing well with Chicago, that doesn't mean that's where his next NBA contract could be.
Related Articles
Caitlin Clark Reacts To Johnny Furphy’s Massive Dunk In Pacers-Bulls
Josh Giddey Makes Big Career Decision