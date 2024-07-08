Bulls News

NBA Free Agent Patrick Beverley Makes Big Announcement

NBA veteran Patrick Beverley has a big announcement

Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Selected 42nd overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, Patrick Beverley ranks 13th in that class in career minutes played. Having put together an incredible career for himself on the court, Beverley recently expanded his career off the court by launching his Pat Bev Podcast with Barstool.

Beverley's podcast has seen a lot of success, asn the always unfiltered NBA veteran shares his thoughts on everything from his own performance to different developments around the league. While Beverley is an NBA free agent that can sign anywhere, his first big move this summer came on the podcast side of things, as he announced on Sunday that the show is renewing its contract with Barstool:

Still a productive player even while set to turn 36 years old this month, Beverley should have some offers in free agency if he chooses to continue playing in the NBA. Playing for five different teams since being traded by the LA Clippers, Beverley has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks in just the last three seasons.

From Chicago, it was special for Beverley to spend a short amount of time with his home team in the 2022-23 season.

Beverley signed a one-year, $13M deal with the Timberwolves in 2022, but his two deals since then have been for the veteran minimum. That is likely what would be available for Beverley at this stage of free agency, but that certainly does not reflect his impact.

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

