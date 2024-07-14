NBA Free Agent Patrick Beverley Makes Big Announcement on Basketball Future
NBA free agent Patrick Beverley recently finished his 12th season in the league. Playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks last season, Beverley appeared in 73 games, averaging 6.2 points per game in 20.0 minutes per game.
Known for his defense, Beverley is still very effective on that end, even as his career 37.1% clip from three-point range dipped a bit last season. Able to sign with any team as a free agent, Beverley may choose to take a big contract in Europe next season instead of a veteran minimum contract with an NBA team.
Making this announcement via his Pat Bev Podcast account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Beverley revealed the two options he is weighing:
Beverley has played for seven NBA teams in his career, spending most of his time in the league with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers before making stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Selected 42nd overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, Patrick Beverley has put together one of the better careers from that class, ranking 13th in career minutes played out of everyone selected that year. This is very impressive for a player selected in the second round, and especially since Beverley did not actually make his NBA debut until the 2012-13 season after spending time playing professionally overseas.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan