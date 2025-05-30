NBA Insider Compares Alex Caruso Trade to Major Championship Deal
Last offseason, the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder completed one of the most impactful deals, even though it flew under the radar for months. In a rare NBA one-for-one trade, the Bulls sent Alex Caruso to the Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.
Giddey elevated himself into a true game-changer in Chicago toward the end of the season, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.0% from the field and an impressive 45.7% from three-point range after the All-Star break.
However, his trade counterpart, Alex Caruso, has been arguably more impactful by helping Oklahoma City punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.
Caruso's impact in Oklahoma City has been unmatched, as ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst compared last summer's Bulls-Thunder trade to another championship-clinching deal.
"What was the most impactful trade that led to the 2024 championship? The answer was Jrue Holiday being traded to the Boston Celtics, okay? What could end up being the most impactful trade that affects the 2025 championship? I would argue that it might be Alex Caruso being traded to the Thunder," Windhorst said.
Jrue Holiday was initially traded to the Portland Trail Blazers when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired All-Star guard Damian Lillard. However, before he could play a game in Portland, they re-routed him to the Boston Celtics, adding one of the league's top defenders to their championship firepower.
Of course, the Celtics ultimately won the 2024 championship, and now the Thunder are on the verge of completing the same feat with a similar player.