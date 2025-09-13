NBA Insider Hands Josh Giddey's $100 Million Deal a Lackluster Grade
After some major moves in the first few weeks of free agency, things became stagnant as the focus shifted to the key restricted free agents and their negotiations with their respective teams. With no teams having adequate cap space, the reality was either the free agents returning to their teams or being moved in a sign-and-trade.
Following several weeks of negotiations, the first deal was agreed upon after Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas agreed to the qualifying offer to head to unrestricted free agency in 2026. Then, a few days after, the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey came to terms on a four-year, $100 million extension to keep their starting point guard as they build their young core.
Reports indicated that Giddey and his team were looking for a deal in the $30 million per year range, while the Bulls were seeking closer to $20 million per year. Therefore, the $25 million annual average is a compromise in the middle, which keeps Giddey outside the Top 70 paid players in the league.
ESPN Writer Gets Honest On Giddey Contract
However, that didn't stop ESPN's Kevin Pelton from handing out a lackluster grade to the Bulls after agreeing to a deal with Giddey.
In an ongoing piece with ESPN, Pelton's latest entry gives the Bulls a B- grade for their four-year, $100 million deal with the Australian guard.
"Although this deal isn't technically an extension, it's in line with the $112 million over four years Trey Murphy III got from the New Orleans Pelicans last October ahead of restricted free agency. And both Jalen Johnson and Jalen Suggs (five years, $150-ish million) got $5 million per year more, reflecting their more complete two-way contributions," Pelton wrote.
However, he did give his repsects to the Bulls front office for at least showing a sense of direction, something the team has lacked in recent years.
"It's certainly not clear at this point that any of those players, or rookie Noa Essengue, can be the best player on a contending team. But compared to where Chicago was a couple of years ago -- fighting for a play-in spot with a core of players in their 30s -- at least it represents a direction," Pelton added.
A major talking point about this deal has, of course, been Giddey's play, and whether he'll resemble the player he was in the first half or second half of last season. If it's the latter, the one that averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, $25 million per year is a steal for that All-Star level player.