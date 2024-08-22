Bulls News

NBA Insider Urges Golden State Warriors to Trade for $215M Star

The Golden State Warriors could make sense as a trade suitor for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine

Joey Linn

Nov 6, 2023; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob speaks during a press conference.
Nov 6, 2023; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob speaks during a press conference. / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
With the Chicago Bulls expected to begin next season with Zach LaVine on their roster, it seems the reports about his trade value being nonexistent were correct.

A productive player when healthy, LaVine has averaged 24.2 points in his seven seasons with the Bulls, but is entering the third year of his five-year, $215M contract after playing just 25 games last season. While this dynamic has kept teams away from dealing for LaVine, it could also open the door for a team to acquire him at a low price.

With the Golden State Warriors unwilling to part with either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski in their trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, perhaps they could acquire LaVine for a price they're willing to pay.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) scores a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the during the first quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent appearance on KNBR's Murph & Markus Morning Show, NBA insider Marc Spears said the Warriors should take a chance on LaVine.

"I think it's worth taking a chance on Zach LaVine," Spears said. "... If you're going to take a risk on Zach LaVine, I think they have the roster to do it with... If he can be healthy, I think he puts the Warriors in a different atmosphere."

The Warriors are in desperate need of another high-level scorer next to Steph Curry, which is a role LaVine can fill.

Any deal would depend on the price, but if Golden State can add a scorer like LaVine without dealing away the coveted assets they held onto in other trade negotiations, it could make sense.

