NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Gets Honest About LeBron James, Chicago Bulls Decision
"The Decision" by LeBron James was a turning point in the NBA at the time. It was not a common practice to team up with multiple other superstars and form a "superteam," but as James continued to chase the elusive championship he coveted, it made more sense.
James also did it unconventionally, leaving his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, after multiple playoff losses and a trip to the NBA Finals, to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.
Wade and Bosh were two of the league's best players at the time, and both were free agents alongside James. All three players were considering teaming up on one team throughout the process, but Dwyane Wade recently mentioned that he might have had other ideas.
Wade wanted a homecoming
A recent appearance on "The OGs Show" hosted by Wade's former teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller revealed that Wade was close to signing with the Chicago Bulls by himself.
"But man I was like, 'I'm going back home. I'm going to Chicago.' I played seven years here - I won a championship - it's time to go to the next and for me, that was my mentality going into free agency outside of Miami," Wade said.
He continued to explain that the Heat were still an option, explaining, "Now of course Miami was still in there for me, but I got that call man. I got that call from number six."
What led to the "Big Three" forming?
"It [LeBron James] was my favorite person besides Kobe to compete against. I'm not thinking about playing with him. I love our matchups," Wade said.
"Then I got a call and the call was - Bron [LeBron] was on the call, I was on the call, and the agents were on the call, and they were explaining to us on the call that the Miami Heat quietly had did enough so that they could get three star players," he continued.
The Bulls finished 41-41 before the 2010 offseason and made the playoffs as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. If Wade did join Chicago, the core in place surrounding him would have been Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and Kirk Hinrich.
The Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals in the 2010-2011 season before losing to the Dallas Mavericks. Miami ended up winning two titles in back-to-back years after the loss before the three players went their separate ways.
