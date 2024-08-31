NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts to Angel Reese Making History Against Indiana Fever
The Chicago Sky dropped their fifth-straight game on Friday night, falling to the Indiana Fever by a final score of 100-81.
The loss dropped Chicago to 11-20 on the season, which now has them just a half-game above the Atlanta Dream for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. As for Indiana, the win improves their record to an even .500 at 16-16, good for the WNBA’s sixth-best mark.
Despite the loss, Sky rookie Angel Reese made WNBA history with another double-double. Recording her 23rd double-double of the season, Reese broke WNBA legend Tina Charles’ record for the most ever by a rookie.
Reacting to this history, WNBA legend Dwyane Wade sent out a post on X:
Wade has a strong connection to Chicago. From the city, Wade also played briefly for the Bulls late in his NBA career. Last year it was announced that Wade had joined the Sky’s ownership group.
Reacting to Reese’s history, Wade knows this is just the beginning for her and the team.
Reese has been a double-double machine in her rookie season, as the former LSU star also leads the WNBA in rebounds. At her current pace, Reese will break the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record barring any extended absence.
As Chicago has been scuffling, Indiana has been surging. Winners of three-straight games and five of six since the Olympic break, Indiana looks like a team that could make some noise in the WNBA playoffs.
