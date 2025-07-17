NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts to Damian Lillard's Big Decision
During the 2025 offseason, reunions among all-time legends appear to be a prominent theme. Chris Paul, still a free agent, is heavily rumored to join the Los Angeles Clippers as one of their final moves of the offseason. Although LeBron James has opted into his player option, rumors suggest he may conclude his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers if his time with the Lakers comes to an end.
Then comes Damian Lillard, who was shockingly waived and stretched by the Milwaukee Bucks after a disappointing two years with the team. It culminated with Lillard tearing his Achilles in the Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, thus ending his tenure in Milwaukee.
Lillard had several potential teams interested in him, despite expectations that he would miss the entire 2025-2026 season due to his injury. Ultimately, Lillard returned to the place where his career began, solidifying his legacy in Portland.
The Trail Blazers signed Lillard to a three-year, $42 million deal with a no-trade clause, allowing him to potentially return to his former team to end his career.
Former Bulls guard and NBA legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to react to Portland signing Lillard again.
Via@DwyaneWade: "Dame Dolla back where he should be! @trailblazers got it right 👏🏾"
Wade played against Damian Lillard in 11 games during their NBA careers, and showed love to the Trail Blazers legend after his signing.
Lillard was a seven-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA Team selection, the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013, and led the Trail Blazers to eight playoff appearances, including the 2018-2019 Western Conference Finals.
Related Articles
Chicago Bulls Have Alarming Situation With Josh Giddey's Contract
NBA Fans React To Yuki Kawamura’s Performance In Bulls-Bucks
New Report on Josh Giddey's Potential Contract in Free Agency