NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Harsh Message Truth on Indiana Pacers
The Eastern Conference Finals are set in motion, and two teams that may not have been on anyone's brackets have made it passed some heavy hitters.
The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams that surprised many to get where they are. In the first round, they eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1. In the Semifinals, they took out the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, again 4-1.
The Pacers finished their regular season with a 50-32 record, which had them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but still they were under the radar then, and they still are now as they take on the New York Knicks for a chance at the NBA Championship.
Dwyane Wade shared his sentiments about the Pacers on his most recent podcast on the Wy Network and had this to say.
"Pacers, the Pacers don't get a lot of pub, they don't get a lot of attention," said Wade. "Every player say that they don't care about it, but you care. You want somebody to talk about, and we're talking."
The Pacers are now directly in the spotlight and will get their chance to get their flowers, but Wade is ready to give credit where it's due.
Indiana is heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row. Last year, they took on the Boston Celtics and unfortunately fell 4-0. They now have something to prove after last year's unfortunate end and the anonymous NBA poll that had some harsh criticisms of the team's star, Tyrese Haliburton.
