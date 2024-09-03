NBA Legend Gets Honest on $215M Star's Brutal Trade Dilemma
The NBA season is inching closer to its return, but Zach LaVine is still a member of the Chicago Bulls despite the number of trade rumors surrounding his name. That doesn't sit well with former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.
Zach LaVine has been in trade rumors for years now, with teams like the Los Angeles Lakes linked to him. For one reason or another, a deal never gets done, and Anthony doesn't understand why LaVine's name is constantly being floated around.
"He's just floating out there," Carmelo Anthony said on the 7PM in Brooklyn show. "I don't understand what's happening with Zach LaVine. He's a talent. He is somebody that if you get him on your team, if you put him with a very good situation, you're gonna see how good he really is. That's just my opinion. There's no way he should be floating around every year. I understand the injuries and all that, but why you floating around like that? That kid is super talented."
LaVine played just 25 games for the Bulls last season due to a foot injury, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
"Just as a fan, I see him and I agree because at the end of the day, the NBA is entertainment," Kid Mero said. "And he's an entertaining player. he's a high flyer, he's a dunger, game winning shots, ain't afraid of the moment and athletic as hell."
Since the 2020-21 season, LaVine has averaged 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Bulls while being named an All-Star twice.
