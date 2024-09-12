NBA Legend Michael Jordan Makes Statement on Major Business Accomplishment
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in NBA history. With six NBA championships and Finals MVP awards, Jordan defined an era of basketball with the dynasty he built in Chicago.
Also one of the most successful athletes off the court, Jordan has several business involvements. Among these is Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila that was launched in 2019 with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, and Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari.
Recently celebrating the five year anniversary of Cincoro Tequila, Jordan shared a statement on this major accomplishment via a press release.
“Five years ago, we set out to create an exceptional brand and achieve the gold standard in tequila,” Jordan said. “What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it’s stateside or around the world.”
23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams is a Cincoro Tequila Co-Owner, adding in a statement, “Being a part of this journey has been incredibly rewarding. I’m passionate about quality and excellence in everything I do, and that’s exactly what we strive for with Cincoro.”
Reaching a half-decade with Cincoro Tequila is a major business accomplishment for Jordan and his partners, and they celebrated that recently.
