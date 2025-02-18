NBA Legend's Message to Michael Jordan Goes Viral
There are very few people who can say they've had an impact on sports like Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Whether it was the influence he had from his time on the basketball court winning six NBA Championships or making the Jordan Brand recognized worldwide, Jordan's legacy and impact will forever live on.
On Monday, February 17th, Jordan celebrates his 62nd birthday with fans and players all around sending messages to the all-time legend. One of those people was NBA legend Allen Iverson, who played against Jordan at the beginning of his career. Taking to social media, Iverson shared a heartfelt post to the Bulls legend.
"Happy Birthday to the GOAT!" Iverson posted to his Instagram account. "The reason why the world knows Allen Iverson is because you gave me the vision. I always wanted to be like you! Thank you!! God bless and I wish you many more to come.
Iverson matched up against Jordan 13 times in his career, with Iverson averaging 29.8 points per game in those contests with the last matchup between the two on April 16th, 2003, being Jordan's final game in the NBA as the Philadelphia 76ers took the win over the Washington Wizards.
Iverson's response is just a reflection of how Jordan was viewed across the league. Considered by many the greatest player in NBA history, his records are still being chased to this day.
