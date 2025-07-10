NBA Legend Sends Message to Angel Reese After Big Announcement
The WNBA continues to grow, largely thanks to the budding rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The two stars have helped take the women's basketball game to the next level, and it continues to show.
On Wednesday, the NBA 2K26 covers were released, featuring Chicago Sky star Angel Reese on their "WNBA Edition." The two-time WNBA All-Star has immediately become one of the most popular stars the league has seen, and being featured on an NBA 2K cover is a special moment for many.
Via NBA 2K: "🗣️ She’s got next
Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete!
Pre-order NBA 2K26 now!"
Reese reacted to the big announcement with a series of posts.
Via Angel Reese: "COVERGIRL. THANK YOU @nba2k 🥺❤️"
Via Angel Reese: "Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!🙂↔️"
NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade also reacted to the big news by sending a message to Angel Reese on Instagram.
"She's just getting started.." Wade wrote on his Instagram story. "Congrats cover star and the debut of the sneakers went crazy 🔥 @angelreese5."
Reese is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game through 19 games so far in the 2025 WNBA season, garnering plenty of attention throughout her sophomore campaign.
Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer, continues to represent his hometown of Chicago and show love to Sky star Angel Reese.