NBA Lottery Pick Makes Bold Statement on Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr
While Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr are the top two picks in this year's NBA draft class, one NBA lottery pick thinks he'll win Rookie of the Year over both of them. It's none other than Chicago's Matas Buzelis.
In an interview with Cyro Asseo de Choch of Hoopshype, Matas Buzelis opened up about his confidence and his belief that he's the best player in the 2024 NBA draft class.
"I think that I can do everything," Buzelis said. "Rebound, block shots, score the ball. I can pass the ball. I feel like I can do everything on the court, honestly."
Buzelis even went as far as to say that he's going to win Rookie of the Year this season. Not only that, but he explicitly stated that he's better than both Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. All of that confidence comes from Buzelis' belief in his work ethic.
"Well, my dad always told me to be humble, but I feel like I work harder than anybody in this draft class, and that’s where the confidence comes from," Buzelis said. "I’m not one of those guys that just talk for no reason. I really work hard on my game, so that’s why I’m confident in my abilities."
Matas Buzelis is already one of the most exciting rookies during the NBA Summer League. It's rare to see someone drafted 11th win Rookie of the Year, but with this draft class, it feels like anything could happen.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan