NBA Players, Fans React to Josh Giddey's Contract With Chicago Bulls
After an offseason of uncertainty, the Chicago Bulls have locked down their point guard.
Announced Tuesday, the Bulls signed five-year veteran Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million contract, keeping him with the team through the 2028-29 season. Giddey was a restricted free agent; per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bulls Ink Giddey to 4-Year Deal
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 70 games in his debut season with the Bulls, becoming the second Bull to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a single season (Michael Jordan).
In his 19 games after NBA All-Star Weekend, the 22-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.5 steals on 50 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from 3.
Per the Bulls: "Giddey’s impactful season was also highlighted by historic single-game performances, including becoming the first NBA player with a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals in a game (at LAL, 3/22).
"He had two games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, making him one of two NBA guards last season with as many games (Josh Hart), and he was the only NBA guard with multiple games (3) of 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds."
In the minutes following his extension, social media began talking.
"$25 million will be a great contract with the right team construction," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"That's a f***ing good contract for the Bulls," another wrote.
"Perfect timing," wrote another.
"I approve of this," another added.
Some users weren't so keen on Giddey's payday.
"Bulls always overpay," one fan wrote.
"What was the point of overpaying him if nobody was going to pay him this?" another asked.
"Chicago always making bad moves," another wrote.
"$100 million to re-sign? He's not worth that much," one more wrote.
Beyond the fans, even some NBA players — Giddey's teammates and otherwise — chimed in on Giddey's Instagram post.
"Yeah Gid," Tre Jones commented.
"Ouuuuu weeee," Matas Buzelis added.
With Giddey's contract finalized, he and the Bulls can begin focusing on training camp at the end of September before the NBA preseason begins.
Chicago has plenty of work to do in order to contend in the Eastern Conference, but Tuesday, it knocked out one of its most important to-do items.
