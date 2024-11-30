Bulls News

NBA Players React to Zach LaVine's Instagram Post

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine made an Instagram post.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. =
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. = / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine made history on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Making his 1,050th three-pointer as a member of the Bulls, LaVine overtook Kirk Hinrich for the franchise lead in that category.

The Bulls are a historic franchise, which makes this an even more impressive achievement for LaVine. Currently his eighth season with the Bulls, LaVine has averaged 24.1 points across 392 appearances for the organization.

Celebrating this historic achievement, LaVine made an Instagram post on Saturday.

Via LaVine: “Honored and grateful 🙏🏽 @chicagobulls”

Several current and former NBA players commented on LaVine’s post.

Via Alex Caruso: “Congrats brother 👏👏🔥🔥”

Via Matas Buzelis: “My dawg ❤️🙏”

Via Isaiah Thomas: “🏁🏁🏁”

Via Norman Powell: “Congrats brotha. 🔥🔥”

Via Onuralp Bitim: “Respect 🔥”

Via Troy Brown: “Super tuff congrats dog”

Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during overtime of an NBA game against the LA Clippers at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

LaVine has been playing very well to start the season. There were several reports in the offseason about his contract and how difficult it will be for the Bulls to trade it, but his strong play has to be opening the eyes of some contenders.

In 18 games this season, LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on a very efficient 50.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range. It will be interesting to see where the Bulls' franchise leader in three-pointers ends up after the trade deadline.

