NBA Teams Free Agent Patrick Beverley Turned Down Revealed
After 12 seasons, Patrick Beverley will not be playing in the NBA next season. While many will think it wasn't by choice, it reportedly was.
According to a report from Christos Tsaltas, Patrick Beverley turned down offers from the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets before signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Patrick Beverley explained his decision during an episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, where he revealed that he wants still play at a high level.
"If someone wants to pay you to play basketball at a high level, man, go hoop," Beverley said. "I'm not about to be at home in September, October posting workout videos... I've played 12-13 years in the league, made a ton of cash, it would be a disservice to myself, how hard I work on my body and on my game. I want the best."
Based on Patrick Beverley's comments, it sounds more like NBA teams weren't willing to give him a spot that would give him significant playing time. What he wants more than anything right now is to play at a high level and make money, and that's what it sounds like Tel Aviv is willing to do for him.
It hasn't been stated whether or not Patrick Beverley will attempt to return to the NBA after his stint in Tel Aviv, but for now, he's no longer a player in the NBA.
