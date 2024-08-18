NBA Trade Idea Sends $179M Denver Nuggets Star to Chicago Bulls
No team needs a major shakeup in the NBA more than the Chicago Bulls. The team has been trying to trade both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for months, while also trying to push a youth movement. While the Bulls have failed to accomplish either goal, one NBA trade idea is attempting to get both ideas done.
Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report has created a new hypothetical trade for the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets that involves trading Michael Porter Jr. for Zach LaVine.
Denver Nuggets receive: Zach LaVine and a 2029 first-round pick swap (top-three protected).
Chicago Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji.
The Denver Nuggets could potentially use a third star like Zach LaVine to help ease the load of Nikola Jokic as the team ran its starters to the ground last season. Jamal Murray has been that second-star for Jokic, but when he's cold, things get far more difficult for the team. The biggest concern for the Nuggets acquiring LaVine in place of Michael Porter Jr. is the fact that LaVine played 25 games last season while Porter Jr. played 81.
For Chicago, Michael Porter Jr. is one of the better three-point shooters in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds on 48/40/84 shooting from the field. While Porter isn't quite an All-Star, he's just underneath that threshold and only 26 years old with room to improve. The biggest concern for the Chicago Bulls in acquiring Michael Porter Jr. is the sheer fact of how big his $179 million contract is, but it's still better to deal with than LaVine's massive contract.
While a trade of this magnitude is a huge risk for both the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets, it's one that could potentially benefit both teams in an X-Factor type of way.
