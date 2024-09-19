NBA Trade Idea Sends Former All-Star to Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball
The Chicago Bulls have made some big moves this offseason. Sending DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a sign and trade deal, Chicago made it clear what direction they are trying to go.
Also sending Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, Chicago has expressed a lot of confidence in who the former sixth overall pick can become. Expected to put the ball in Giddey’s hands next season, Chicago may have a decision to make with former second overall pick Lonzo Ball.
Last playing during the 2021-22 season, Ball has missed two full seasons due to injury. Expected to return at the start of next season, Ball could potentially play himself into an opportunity elsewhere.
In a recent article, Atlanta Hawks on SI proposed a three-team trade that sends Ball back to the New Orleans Pelicans and sends Brandon Ingram to Chicago.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu and Jordan Hawkins
Bulls Receive: Brandon Ingram, Kobe Bufkin, Cody Zeller, and Garrison Matthews
Pelicans Receive: Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic and a 2028 2nd round pick (via Chicago)
This is a hypothetical trade idea and not sourced reporting on any interest from the three teams, but it is certainly interesting framework. Ingram is entering the final year of his five-year, $158M contract with the Pelicans, but he is likely not a player the Bulls want to pay next offseason.
