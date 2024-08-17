Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends Promising Chicago Bulls Player to Milwaukee Bucks

This hypothetical NBA trade idea lands the Milwaukee Bucks a promising young player from the Chicago Bulls

Joey Linn

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Chicago Bulls guards Ayo Dosunmu (12) and Coby White (0) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Chicago Bulls guards Ayo Dosunmu (12) and Coby White (0) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NBA trade season has cooled off quite a bit. With most teams having their rosters close to finalized, there are not many big NBA deals expected to go down between now and the start of next season. That said, there are almost always unexpected deals in the final weeks of summer, so perhaps this offseason can still produce some of those.

The Chicago Bulls were one of the teams expected to be very active this offseason, and while they have already traded DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso, they still have players on their roster that do not fit the rebuild timeline.

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) celebrates his three point basket against the Boston Celtics with center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two veterans most featured in trade rumors, but the Bulls have other players that could interest championship contenders.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical trade that sends Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks receive: Ayo Dosunmu

Bulls receive: Pat Connaughton and a 2031 first-round swap

Dosumnu averaged a career-high 12.2 points last season, doing so on an impressive 50.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three.

If Dosumnu builds off this strong season, the 24-year-old guard will be looking for a big pay day when he hits free agency after 2025-26 season. This is why Bleacher Report suggests the Bulls could explore dealing him now instead of potentially losing him in free agency while they will likely still be in the middle of a rebuild.

Related Articles

Caitlin Clark Joins Michael Jordan and Steph Curry on Incredible List

Michael Jordan's Longtime Rival Calls LeBron James the Best Player Ever

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Los Angeles Lakers for Austin Reaves

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News