NBA Trade Idea Sends Promising Chicago Bulls Player to Milwaukee Bucks
NBA trade season has cooled off quite a bit. With most teams having their rosters close to finalized, there are not many big NBA deals expected to go down between now and the start of next season. That said, there are almost always unexpected deals in the final weeks of summer, so perhaps this offseason can still produce some of those.
The Chicago Bulls were one of the teams expected to be very active this offseason, and while they have already traded DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso, they still have players on their roster that do not fit the rebuild timeline.
Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two veterans most featured in trade rumors, but the Bulls have other players that could interest championship contenders.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical trade that sends Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bucks receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls receive: Pat Connaughton and a 2031 first-round swap
Dosumnu averaged a career-high 12.2 points last season, doing so on an impressive 50.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three.
If Dosumnu builds off this strong season, the 24-year-old guard will be looking for a big pay day when he hits free agency after 2025-26 season. This is why Bleacher Report suggests the Bulls could explore dealing him now instead of potentially losing him in free agency while they will likely still be in the middle of a rebuild.
