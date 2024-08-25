NBA Trade Idea Sends Six-Year Veteran to Timberwolves for Intriguing Young Player
The Chicago Bulls sent six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason in a sign and trade deal. It had long been expected that Chicago and DeRozan would part ways this summer, which is the first of many big changes the Bulls are expected to undergo.
While much of the focus in Chicago has been placed on finding a Zach LaVine trade, the Bulls have other veterans who may be of interest to contending teams. Having already sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bulls may not be done sending their role players to win-now teams.
One Bulls veteran who could interest contending teams is 6-foot-7 forward Torrey Craig.
Craig exercised his $2.8M player option for next season, but could easily be dealt on this low-salary expiring deal. In a hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Craig lands with the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Leonard Miller.
Bulls receive: Leonard Miller
Timberwolves receive: Torrey Craig
This trade idea is a one-for-one player swap with no picks involved, and it could make sense for both teams. For Chicago, they get an intriguing 20-year-old prospect who fits their rebuild timeline. For Minnesota, they get an experienced veteran who could deepen their rotation.
Craig has appeared in 75 career postseason games and has made 38.0 percent of his three-point attempts in those contests.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade