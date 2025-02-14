New Celtics Player Reacts to Debut After Bulls Move
The Chicago Bulls were a team that heading towards the trade deadline period, was expected to be extremely active in offloading veterans as well as other players they didn't see in the franchise's future. From Nikola Vucevic to Coby White, several Bulls players were floated in rumors.
By the time the trade deadline passed, the Bulls had only made one move, sending guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that netted them Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their 2025 first-round pick back.
To bring in the three players, the Bulls waived forward Torrey Craig as a result. Craig recently made his debut with the Celtics, sharing his thoughts on his sixth NBA team.
"It was crazy – the atmosphere, the crowd, the fans," Craig said. "It’s just a joy to play in front of a crowd like that. I’m just glad I made my debut in the Garden, and I’m glad I hit my first shot."
In just under nine minutes of action against the San Antonio Spurs, Craig went perfect on his only two shot attempts for six points while adding an assist and a block.
“I’m just glad I made my debut in the Garden, and I’m glad I hit my first shot,” Craig said.
Given that Craig rarely saw action with Chicago this season, it's encouraging to see that he can potentially bring value to the reigning NBA Champions.
For Bulls fans looking towards potentially seeing Craig again this season in a matchup against the Celtics, the Bulls have no more matchups against Boston the remainder of the season, meaning an unlikely playoff matchup would have to occur.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls