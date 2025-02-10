New Chicago Bulls Player's Honest Thoughts on Getting Traded
The Chicago Bulls were heavily involved in many trade rumors ahead of last week's deadline, ultimately making one huge trade as part of the De'Aaron Fox-San Antonio Spurs blockbuster. Playing facilitator, the Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings and received Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and Kevin Huerter in return.
Huerter and Jones each made their Chicago debuts on Saturday, while former Spurs center Zach Collins has yet to make an on-court appearance since the trade.
Collins recently spoke to the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe about his trade from the Spurs to the Bulls, revealing the "crazy" feeling that comes with getting traded.
“It was definitely crazy,” Collins said. “You’re sitting there, you don’t know what’s going on, then you see a tweet or you see an Instagram post and you call your agent three times. You’re just like, ‘Somebody tell me something.'"
Collins, 27, is a 6-foot-11 big man who will give the Bulls much-needed frontcourt depth. Collins had an impressive 2023-24 campaign, averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 22.1 minutes per game, but his opportunity this season has been cut in half.
The Bulls are just 22-31 on the season, and after not moving starting center Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, Collins could get an increased role toward the end of this season and into the next. Collins is in the first season of a two-year, $34.8 million contract, and fans should see his Bulls debut soon.
