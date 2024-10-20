New Chicago Bulls Player's Sincere Reaction to Joining Team
At the end of the preseason, almost every team begins converting some of their preseason roster members to two-way contracts. For the Chicago Bulls, one of the players they converted was former New Orleans Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell.
The team announced yesterday that they've signed Liddell to a two-way contract. As a child from Illinois, the signing meant the world to Liddell.
"Chi town I am grateful to be here! A kid from downstate Illinois gets a chance to represent his home state team. #GoBulls," Liddell said.
During the preseason with the Bulls, Liddell averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 29% shooting from the field. Last preseason with the Pelicans, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds 46/40/50 shooting from the field.
Liddell was drafted in the second round at the 41st overall pick during the 2022 NBA draft. During college, he was Third-team All-American by the AP in 2022, First-team All-Big Ten by the media in 2022, and 2x First-team All-Big Ten by coaches in 2021 and 2022.
The potential is certainly there for Liddell, but it's hard to say if he'll get a legitimate opportunity with the Chicago Bulls. If the Bulls get hit by the injury bug at the forward spot, one would have to imagine that Liddell would receive some playing time.
The Chicago Bulls open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
