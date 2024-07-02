New Details of Possible Lakers Trade For DeMar DeRozan Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers need a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are prepared to have a mutual parting of ways, so why hasn't it been easy to get DeRozan to the Lakers?
According to a report by K.C. Johnson from NBC Sports Chicago, the Los Angeles Lakers are actively trying to figure out a way to create a sign-and-trade with the Bulls to acquire DeMar DeRozan. However, there are some complications, according to Johnson.
"The Lakers’ interest is genuine, and the Bulls are open to sign-and-trade possibilities, sources confirmed," Johnson said. "But any sign-and-trade would have to be for at least three years and at less annual salary than what DeRozan wants."
For the Lakers to acquire DeRozan, he would have to take a massive pay cut of only $12.8 million on the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. It's far less than the two-year, $80 million Chicago offer that was previously reported.
"Thus, a potential scenario is DeRozan playing next season---possibly with the Lakers---on the $12.8 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception and then re-entering unrestricted free agency next offseason," Johnson said.
It's uncertain where exactly DeMar DeRozan will land next season, but it's very clear that he wants out of Chicago. It's going to take some time to facilitate a deal that's worth his value, but DeRozan and the Lakers mutually want each other.
