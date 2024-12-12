New Injury Update on Chicago Bulls Starter
With the NBA Cup quarterfinals in full swing, the Chicago Bulls are enjoying a five-day break before their next matchup, Friday night's home game against the Charlotte Hornets. While no Bulls players are currently dealing with major injuries, the period has allowed for them to rehabilitate and prepare themselves to close out the calendar year.
The player battling the most injury problems in Chicago now is Patrick Williams, who, after missing the last ten games, has logged back-to-back full practice appearances for the Bulls, including Wednesday's contact scrimmage. With the newly signed five-year, $90 million man being the lone sidelined starter for Chicago, an update was recently provided about where he's at.
Per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Bulls guard Coby White was asked about Williams from today's scrimmage, stating "Patrick looked great."
White went on to add, "He was very aggressive, got downhill a lot, got to his spots a lot, didn’t miss a step, stronger than ever. Everybody was talking about how they forget how strong he is when he’s out there, bumping you, going to the basket. Everybody loved what they saw from him today. He was super confident, which I loved.”
Williams was asked directly how he felt, saying via Poe, “It was just playing my game. I know what I bring to the game — making plays off the dribble, shooting my shots when they’re open. I don’t think it’s anything special or new that I was doing. I just got back in a rhythm. I’m just ready to get back out there.”
As mentioned, Williams will have his first chance at a return on Friday night with a home contest against the Hornets.
