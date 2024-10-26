New Lonzo Ball Injury Update Revealed
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in the first game of a back-to-back. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will be missing the game due to it being a back-to-back.
After a two-year hiatus, Lonzo returned to NBA action this past Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans where he tallied 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists on 50% shooting from the field.
Billy Donovan had previously shared that the plan for Lonzo would be to have him on a minutes restriction of about 14-16 minutes a game. Against the Pelicans, he hit that exact mark of 14 minutes before he was taken out of the game.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network revealed additional details of Ball's plan to return to a normal rotation.
"We've known what this roadmap looked like from media day on, when Lonzo told us himself that he would not be playing in back-to-backs," said Johnson. "Look it always made more sense for him to sit out the first night of this first set of back-to-backs for two reasons. It gives him an extra day of rest and number two he gets to be in front of the home crowd."
The biggest piece of news shared by Johnson is the fact that back-to-backs could potentially be expected for Ball this season. It's a huge sign of progress for Ball, especially considering many stars don't play back-to-backs.
"Again, this is all going about as well as can be expected," Johnson said. "At some point, if it continues on this path, back-to-backs could be part of the conversation. We're just not at that point yet."
Fans can expect to see Lonzo in action in the Bulls' next matchup on Saturday, October 26 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade