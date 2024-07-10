New Plan for Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine Trade Revealed
The never-ending dilemma of the Chicago Bulls trying to trade Zach LaVine may be getting some much-needed assistance.
According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to use the two second-round draft picks they acquired from trading DeMar DeRozan to be used in a trade for Zach LaVine. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
"And the Bulls still have two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, whom they’re still actively trying to trade, even though his maximum contract and injury history make him a difficult sell," Cowley said. "The hope is that the two second-round picks the Bulls got from trading DeRozan can now be attached to a LaVine package."
For as much talk as there is about Zach LaVine not having a market, he's nowhere near as bad of a player as reports make him out to be. During the 2022-23 NBA season, he played 77/82 games for the Chicago Bulls, and in the 2021-22 NBA season, he played 67/82 games.
In seven seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 47/38/84 shooting from the field. His injury problems truly have been overblown, he has an All-Star caliber level offense and is still only 29 years old. LaVine could be a better defensive player, but it's nearly impossible to find a perfect player on both sides of the floor in the modern NBA.
