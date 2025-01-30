New Report of Rejected Bulls-Hawks Trade
The NBA's trade deadline is now a week away from Thursday, as offers will begin flying around the association as teams look to acquire the potential missing piece to their roster going forward this season. Take the Dallas Mavericks for example, who acquired P.J. Washington from the Hornets last deadline and he helped them make the NBA Finals.
Among those teams looking to trade away talent at the deadline this year, the Chicago Bulls are perceived to be near the top of that list. With Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic garnering interest across the league, the Bulls could be swayed into doing a deal to drop in the standings and increase their odds in the NBA lottery. Regarding Vucevic, reports have indicated an offer has been made for him and rejected recently.
According to Matt Moore of Action Network, he wrote in his recent Substack piece that the Bulls rejected a swap of Vucevic for the Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela. The move would've given the Bulls the expiring contract of Capela, with the Hawks getting a high-end starter with Vucevic to pair with Trae Young.
Given that Chicago rejected the offer, it appears as if the Bulls could be seeking a different type of package for Vucevic, perhaps one that will net them draft capital or a young piece.
The Golden State Warriors remain a team interested in Vucevic but would require the Warriors to move off key depth pieces to match the salaries.
