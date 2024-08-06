New Report on Golden State Warriors' Interest Level in Zach LaVine Trade
It was revealed by The Athletic on Tuesday that Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is expected to sign a longterm extension to remain in Utah, taking him off the trade market. This ends any possibility of Markkanen landing with the Golden State Warriors, meaning the 2022 NBA champions must look elsewhere for a roster upgrade.
Without many star-level players left on the trade market, some have speculated the Warriors could pivot to a buy-low player like Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. While that assumption would make sense, The Athletic also reported that Golden State has no interest in doing so.
"The Warriors maintain control of all but one of their future first-round picks (a 2030 top-20 protected pick outgoing to Washington), plus a young quartet of Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moody andJonathan Kuminga, providing flexibility and ammunition to be an aggressive buyer all the way to February’s deadline," The Athletic wrote. They’ve shown no appetite to enter the Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram market."
It is unclear exactly what the Warriors expect from next season's team. While each year of Steph Curry's career is one the Warriors plan to be in title contention, their current roster is nowhere near championship caliber.
As The Athletic mentioned, perhaps Golden State can be players at the NBA trade deadline, but they will encounter the same obstacles they had this summer, with teams wanting back players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.
