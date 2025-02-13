New Report on Lonzo Ball Trade Chicago Bulls Refused
Lonzo Ball took the basketball landscape by storm when he was just in high school, and has since been trying to live up to expectations. The 2017 second-overall pick has battled through injuries throughout his entire career, up to the point where he missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.
Ball has since returned to action, becoming an effective point guard for the Chicago Bulls. The 27-year-old guard has excelled as a playmaker and defender, earning a two-year, $20 million contract extension from the Bulls.
Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals through 30 games this season, but the Bulls have been severely underwhelming. The Bulls are just 22-33 through 55 games this season and were expected to blow it up at the trade deadline. The only move the Bulls made was trading away All-Star guard Zach LaVine, opting to keep guys like Ball and Nikola Vucevic around.
The Athletic's John Hollinger reports that the Bulls actually turned down an offer from Ball, even though the return was pretty enticing.
"According to a league source, the Bulls had a firm offer to get a first-round pick and take on future money for Lonzo Ball and extended him instead," Hollinger reports.
The Bulls had a lackluster trade deadline, but Ball gives them versatility at the point guard position that should be very useful over the next couple of seasons. The only problem, though, is that they have a very busy backcourt and Ball will likely not be the main guy moving forward.
The Bulls likely made the right decision to keep Ball instead of flipping him for a first-round pick, but they are in such an awkward position between rebuilding and competing that not stocking up on draft assets to hold onto an injury-prone 27-year-old could haunt them.
