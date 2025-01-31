New Report on Pairing Victor Wembanyama With Unexpected Guard
Despite both teams having the same amount of wins entering Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls are in two different timelines of their roster. The Bulls, on the one hand, are expected to be offloading talent ahead of the February 6th NBA trade deadline, with players like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic expected to gain significant attention. The Spurs, on the other hand, are in a position to add talent around Victor Wembanyama and even make a late push for the playoffs.
Given their different stances, a recent report has indicated the two teams could be involved in a deal before the deadline, as San Antonio looks to upgrade their guard position.
In a post to Marc Stein's Substack by Jake Fischer, he wrote that "Chicago's Josh Giddey has likewise been a young guard that San Antonio has envisioned possibly pairing with Wembanyama down the road."
Giddey, who joined the Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder this past offseason, has averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 44 appearances this season. The sixth-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey has consistently stuffed the stat sheet since being in the league.
The Spurs appear to be in trade conversations for Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox, who asked out of the Kings earlier this week. However, Giddey presents San Antonio with another option at a much lower cost.
