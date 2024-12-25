Bulls News

New Report on Possible Zach LaVine Bulls-Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls remain involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the first half at United Center.
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls are two teams involved in several NBA trade rumors as the transaction period heats up. For Los Angeles, its 16-13 record entering Christmas is underwhelming relative to the championship aspirations that come with any LeBron James team.

As for the Bulls, it was always the expectation that moves would be made ahead of this trade deadline. Amid a rebuild, Chicago still has star players like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic who could interest contenders. Are the Lakers a possible destination for LaVine? Per a recent report, not if a certain player is demanded by Chicago.

Austin Reaves and Ayo Dosunmu
Jan 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves to the basket agianst Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, the Lakers are not willing to part ways with Austin Reaves in any LaVine deal.

Via Cowley: “There have been whispers about the Lakers for over a year now, but a source said that the pieces that would have to be swapped don’t fit, and Los Angeles remains steadfast that Austin Reaves isn’t going to be included.”

Reaves has been heavily featured in LA’s offense this season, starting all 24 games he has appeared in, averaging a career-high 33.9 minutes per contest. While his efficiency is down a bit from last season, Reaves is averaging a career-high 17.0 points.

While LaVine is unquestionably a better player than Reaves, he is in the third season of a five-year, $215 million contract. The 26-year-old Reaves is in the second season of a four-year, $53.8 million deal.

Zach LaVine and Austin Reaves
Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) moves the ball up court against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NBA trade deadline is on February 6, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

