New Report on Warriors Getting Additional Star After Jimmy Butler Trade
After trading for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors could still be looking to make moves ahead of Thursday's deadline at 3 p.m. EST. A significant concern for Golden State has been their lack of frontcourt help, as they have reportedly been looking for a center who can stretch the floor alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and now, Jimmy Butler.
One name who has consistently come up in rumors for the Warriors' hunt for a big man has been Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.
Vucevic is the ideal stretch five for Golden State to pair with defensive anchor Draymond Green in the frontcourt, but after the Butler trade, their moves become a bit more tricky.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that conversations between the Warriors and Bulls for a potential Vucevic trade are still happening with the trade deadline clock ticking down.
"I think you might see the Golden State Warriors still in the market [for a center]," Windhorst said. "They have some expiring money and still some draft picks left. Look for them to acquire a big man who can shoot, possibly Nikola Vucevic from the Bulls."
Vucevic, 34, is averaging 19.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season with efficient 54.6/39.4/80.7 shooting splits. The two-time All-Star has been a great piece for Chicago, but as they become sellers at the deadline, the Warriors remain the ideal suitor for the talented big man.
