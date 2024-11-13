New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks face off tonight in their first matchup of the regular season. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they still have some important names listed on their injury report.
The Bulls currently have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball remains out with a right wrist sprain, and Zach LaVine is probable with a right adductor strain but, he was playing in the Bulls' last matchup against the Cavaliers. Adama Sanogo is questionable with right knee effusion, Jalen Smith is questionable with an illness, and DJ Steward is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Knicks have seven players listed on their injury report: Precious Achiuwa, Jalen Brunson, Boo Buie III, Miles McBride, Kevin McCullar Jr., Cameron Payne, and Mitchell Robinson.
Precious Achiuwa is out with a left hamstring strain, Jalen Brunson is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Boo Buie III is out with a G League two-way, Miles McBride is questionable with left knee inflammation, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Cameron Payne is questionable with a left hamstring strain, and Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle surgery.
The Knicks have been dominant in the season series dating back to the 2018-2019 NBA season, but the Bulls will be looking to make some waves behind the scoring prowess of Zach LaVine. LaVine has averaged 22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 47/31/90 shooting splits against the Knicks in his career.
The Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
