Newest Bulls Player Shares Very Emotional Reaction to Paris Olympics Loss
Josh Giddey may not be the most popular NBA player with the fans, but his passion on the court is something that his teammates will always appreciate. That level of passion was on full display during the Paris Olympics when Australia lost to Serbia on Tuesday night.
After Team Australia lost to Serbia, Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey was interviewed about the defeat, and he nearly broke down in tears.
“Yeah um, sorry, we were so close," Giddey said as he held back tears. “We had so many chances and when you have the guys on the team that we do you believe you have the ability to go all the way and we believe that with this group."
In Giddey's first Olympics ever, he didn't disappoint. Against Serbia, Giddey put up 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 11/20 shooting from the field. Regardless of his performance, Australia came up short in a heartbreaking overtime loss against Serbia.
“We put ourselves in a great position to win that game. And we come up short like that in overtime. So, it’s heartbreaking," Giddey said. "It kills me that I have to wait four more years for another chance at this. But, man, I’m so proud of this group. I love this team. And you know, our coaches, our fans, deserved a lot better than this."
The 2024 Olympics didn't go the way Josh Giddey and Australia had hoped, but it's going to be a great learning experience for the 21-year-old star. One person who won't be returning though, is Patty Mills. These Olympics are currently slated to be Patty Mills' last one ever.
“I don’t really know how to sum it up now. It’s so raw and soon after the game. But you know, I just, I love this team," Giddey said. "And I believed we had the group to go all the way. We’ve got to wait another four years and this feeling sucks and it’s going to hurt but you know, it’s going to build us."