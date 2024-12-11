Bulls News

Lakers Proposed Trade Destination for 2x NBA All-Star Center

The Chicago Bulls could be a trade partner for the Los Angeles Lakers.

/ Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
After a hot start to the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are now just 13-11. Always involved in trade rumors, the Lakers are already being discussed as a potential destination for certain stars. Making a trade will be difficult, but there are players who make sense.

The Chicago Bulls are one team expected to sell at the deadline, with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic the two biggest names many believe could be on the move. Could the Lakers be a destination for one of these two players? K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News proposed Los Angeles as a potential Vucevic suitor.

/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While Johnson acknowledged this is a hypothetical scenario based on the idea that Los Angeles is always in the mix for an available star, he added why the Lakers make sense as a Vucevic suitor.

“I will put the Lakers in the Vucevic camp,” Johnson said. “In the sense that they always seem to be wanting to make a big splash and add more talent. Anthony Davis prefers to play power forward. Vucevic could help with floor spacing for a team that has had issues with that at times.”

Because of the NBA’s new CBA and the first/second aprons, Johnson acknowledged the difficult nature of the Bulls making a deal. That said, both players are having strong seasons and could help a lot of teams. 

Amid a rebuild, the Bulls have some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline.

