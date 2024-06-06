NFL Legend Sends Major Caitlin Clark-Michael Jordan Message to WNBA
During a recent episode of Speak on FS1, NFL legend LeSean McCoy entered the Caitlin Clark discussion that has intensified since Chennedy Carter's hard foul in the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game.
"That's hate. There's no basketball part of that," McCoy said of Carter's foul. "And then if you look at the teammates on the sideline, cheering and clapping it up, it's like - If I'm playing football, and someone's doing something dirty to the quarterback, and then you look to the sidelines where the team is at, and they're clapping, you can see there's conversations of hate going on."
Comparing Clark's situation to what Michael Jordan experienced early in his Chicago Bulls career, McCoy added, "The biggest problem is the commissioner. When Michael Jordan was Michael Jordan, and before he kind of ran the NBA, he was that superstar that was coming in. It was the Jordan rule... It was part of trying to execute a plan against the greatest player we have seen in the game. At that time, was the biggest exciting player, like Caitlin is... David Stern the commissioner said, 'Hold up. Ya'll not about to mess up the biggest thing for the NBA.' Which was Michael Jordan."
McCoy then shifted his message back to the WNBA commissioner, saying, "The commissioner needs to step in there and say, ‘Y’all are not about to mess up the biggest thing that's bringing all this awareness to our game.'"
