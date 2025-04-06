Nikola Vucevic Makes Bulls History vs Hornets
The Chicago Bulls may already have locked their spot up for the NBA play-in tournament, but the odds aren't in their favor to make the playoffs and have a competitive series against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics. However, there are still games left in the season, and the Bulls traveled to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
While neither of the Ball brothers was available to play one another, it was another game for players like Coby White and Josh Giddey to showcase to the team ahead of pending contract negotiations. Even though his future with the team remains uncertain, Nikola Vucevic is still playing like one of the better centers in the NBA and further solidified that by making Bulls history on Sunday.
In his efforts Sunday, Vucevic posted his 201st double-double with the Bulls, passing Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for the second-most in franchise history. Vucevic now just trails Artis Gilmore, the former MVP and Hall of Famer who played in Chicago for seven seasons.
Even though Vucevic doesn't boast the individual accomplishments of players like Pippen and Gilmore, he's been a great addition to the Bulls since arriving from Orlando during the 2020-21 season. In his five seasons with the team, he's averaged at least 17 points and 10 rebounds per game every year.
As mentioned, the future with Vucevic in Chicago remains up in the air, as he'll head into the final year of his contract next season. With Chicago trending toward a rebuild, it's clear that Vucevic still has some good basketball ahead of him.
Related Articles
Massive Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
NBA Executives Compare Cooper Flagg to Chicago Bulls Legend
Josh Giddey Joins Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic in NBA History