Nikola Vucevic Makes Bulls History vs Pistons
The Chicago Bulls fell to the Detroit Pistons 127-119 on Sunday, dropping to 21-29 on the season, and have lost nine of their last 12. The Pistons were led by All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham with 22 points and 15 assists, while standout center Jalen Duren dropped 21 points and 13 rebounds on 9-11 shooting.
Despite the loss, the Bulls had a couple of strong individual performances, highlighted by star center Nikola Vucevic. The two-time All-Star dropped 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting 8-10 from the field and 4-6 from three.
Vucevic becomes the first center in Bulls history to post a triple-double with at least four three-pointers, and the first overall to do it since Jimmy Butler in 2017.
Vucevic has had an impressive season, averaging 19.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game on 54.7/39.4/82.2 shooting splits, but it comes at a time of uncertainty.
With Thursday's trade deadline quickly approaching, Vucevic has been heavily involved in rumors, especially related to the Golden State Warriors' plans. As the Warriors reportedly look for more help around superstar Steph Curry, Vucevic becomes a top candidate to fill their void at the center position.
Sunday's historic performance from Vucevic certainly helps out his trade value, as many eyes are on Chicago ahead of Thursday's deadline. Many teams could use a versatile big man like Vucevic, but Chicago likely sending out him and LaVine within the week will make for a huge shift in the franchise.
