Nikola Vucevic Makes NBA History in Bulls-Bucks
The Chicago Bulls have fallen to 13-18 on the season after three consecutive losses, facing the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Saturday in a big Eastern Conference matchup.
The Bulls have not been great this year, but a couple of stars have impressed. Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine has really shined this season, averaging 22.3 points per game and shooting an absurd 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. His All-Star teammate, Nikola Vucevic, has been equally impressive, averaging 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game on great 58.1/45.6/85.3 shooting splits.
In Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, the Bulls jumped out to a two-point lead at halftime, but the highlight of the night will be on a grander scale.
Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has made NBA history, becoming just the second center to ever reach at least 16,000 points and 800 three-pointers made.
This is an impressive milestone for Vucevic to reach. Coincidentally, he reaches it against the only other player with the same feat, Bucks center Brook Lopez.
Vucevic, 34, is in his fifth season as a Bull but having his best year since arriving in Chicago. His 20.7 points per game is the second-highest of his career, while his 45.6 percent shooting from deep is a career-best by far.
Vucevic becoming an incredible threat from deep has completely changed his game throughout his career and is a large reason why he is such a valuable piece for this Bulls squad with playoff hopes.
